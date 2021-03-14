The editorial “Culture of Victimhood” on March 8 in the Telegram, was by far the most direct and best I’ve seen pertaining to the cancel culture/hurt feelings nonsense. I think there are very few people, of any race, who are not sick of fashionable words such as “all-inclusive,” “equity,” “disparaged,” “offended,” “racist,” “sexist” and many others.
People are overly tired of hearing these worn out “poor me” words. The world is sick of hearing the nonsense about those that cannot figure out what sex they were when they were born. Two ways to fact check it: Look on your birth certificate or look down the front of your pants, problem solved.
I generally do not read any of the Associated Press stories and dismiss them as written by frantic freaks that have no purpose in life except to spread exaggerated lies. However, recently I read on 1B about some real geniuses. Evidently some fragile people had their feelings hurt because they sing/play “The Eyes of Texas” at the University of Texas. So, it took a panel of 24 brilliant minds, in a 58-page report, to conclude “no problem found here folks.”
Another story today on 4C was about the parent company of The Dallas Morning News changing their name. Seems that their company’s name caused discomfort, pain and was intolerable to “some people.” Wonder how many? Probably one little spoiled, coddled, entitled brat that needed a “safe place.”
Where did corporate icons Uncle Ben, Aunt Jemima and Dr. Seuss go? Are the polar bears in Coke commercials too white to drink Coke now? I am.
Gary Adams
Temple