You have had two major articles in the Telegram recently, noting the 4,500 Bell County residents who filed protests on their 2020 tax appraisals. My husband and I are among them.
I wonder if anyone can top the capricious jump in valuation on the abandoned alley behind our fence on North 9th Street. We pay separate taxes each year on half this abandoned alley which we purchased from neighbors who had originally bought it from the city for about $125 or $150. Our other half of the alley is taxed as part of our homesteaded residential property.
Our 75-foot by 100-foot piece of property was valued at $900 previously. There are no improvements on it! In 2019 we paid $24.36 in tax. The 2020 valuation jumped 1,566.67 percent to an appraisal of $15,000. That is not a typo. The tax appraisal jumped to 15 times greater than the previous valuation! Instead of a tax of $24.36 for 2019, it is estimated that our tax will be $402.48 for 750 square feet. Can anyone beat that?
I wonder how the county justifies such a ridiculous appraisal. Why do they consider our abandoned alley so very precious?
Carole Owen
Temple