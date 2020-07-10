Two June 29 letters caught my attention. The first, written by Linda Phifer, is right on. Everyone who has watched the video of George Floyd’s murder is appalled, sad, perplexed at what happened. I think we all feel sympathy for his family.
Ms. Phifer is exactly right.
Where is the reporting, the caring, the sympathy for the families of our soldiers who are being killed protecting this country? Where is the coverage for those young men, and women, their funerals, gratitude for their sacrifice for all United States citizens? During that ultimate sacrifice I doubt one soldier had a thought as to whether he was protecting black, white or any other group of Americans. He made the sacrifice to keep the freedoms given to us by the Constitution; to enjoy the freedom to speak our opinions, protest, go about our daily lives without fear of persecution.
It’s a sad day in our country that so many don’t realize the protests and violence have very little to do with race/and or police brutality.
The second letter, by James Strain, is a lesson in the hate, uninformed and propagandized who only look to the haters for information. I wonder how it’s Trump’s fault that people have died from COVID. I also wonder how Trump can spend all his time on the golf course, weather the hate and false accusations, and still accomplish the myriad of good things he has for this country. The haters are being exposed. Some will pay big time for their criminal acts to get rid of a duly elected president. It’s the hate and uninformed, as comes from Mr. Strain, that is causing the chaos.
Sarah Kreimeyer
Belton