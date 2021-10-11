Due to recent shocking events in Afghanistan and elsewhere around the globe, politicians and media voices are lamenting the apparent loss of something they call American Empire.
Most of us have heard about empires that have existed throughout world history to have an idea about what that means. But ask the average person today if they are concerned about damage done to American empire and most won’t put that on the top of their list of critical concerns.
These days, most Americans are worried more about the kinds of things their kids are being taught in school and what their kids wear over their faces. They are worried about whether they will be forced to undergo ongoing medical procedures just for the privilege of keeping a regular job.
They are concerned about meeting their next mortgage or rent payment and paying for gas and groceries. They are worried that they might let an opinion or idea slip out that social media hordes disapprove above which could cost them their job or social standing.
In other words, Americans are deeply concerned about the empire within their own family’s lives. America’s Founding Fathers were not too keen on building a global empire. In fact, they were trying hard to get away from such things. What concerned them — and what should concern us — is that our nation is oriented toward having secure national borders and providing a economic, social and political environment where we the people can make worthy homes and strive to build lives worth living.
And even dare to be able to utter an opinion that others disagree with.
That’s the kind of American empire to build.
Don Cillo
Temple