Scott & White doctors/ nurses, will any of you risk your careers to speak the truth? During this “pandemic” it has become evident that there are several medications (used for years with other diseases) that help right when someone gets this virus and can even help the body keep from getting it.
Yet most follow the protocol of telling a patient there is nothing that can be done; go home and take a pain killer and if you get worse, go to the ER! Believing what I just stated could get you fired or banned from most social media.
So, you won’t try the meds but you push an experimental vaccine, when you know many who got it are now getting COVID, and they then can spread it, even while you blame the unvaccinated for the spread. You stand for health but require an experimental vaccine, not even knowing how it may affect reproduction.
Of course, the vaccine companies can’t be sued, but how about you who mandate? There are many current nursing and medical students who will have to drop out of their education because they trust much science they’re seeing … but they don’t trust you, you doctors who won’t even learn about and educate on basic vitamins and minerals that we are deficient in that could strengthen us and protect us from a variety of diseases like the flu and other viruses.
Good grief, and please Lord save us, especially from the elite, the politicians and hospital boards. Because there may a way to sue you if I get harmed …
Craig Hargrove
Belton