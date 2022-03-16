There are many things that have led to the creation of the city of Temple. Its central location, along a busy major Texas highway, a ready source of dependable water and nearby military facilities, were all helpful.
Probably the most important factors was the Santa Fe and Katy railroads and the development of Temple’s medical facilities, including the VA, King’s Daughters and Scott & White.
Two of Temple’s most historic structures are the train station and the Santa Fe Hospital. The train station still functions as the Amtrak depot and is the home of the Railroad Museum.
The beautiful Santa Fe Hospital needs to be preserved as much as any building in Temple. An opportunity has arisen in Temple to be a win-win for both the health care of folks in east Bell County and a Temple historic structure.
The relocation of the Temple Community Clinic to a more central location can give us the chance to achieve this goal. Moving the Temple Community Clinic to the Santa Fe Hospital should be strongly considered.
The Santa Fe Hospital is a fairly large facility that does need some major updating for sure. Incorporating other services in the Santa Fe Hospital, including the Bell County health department, the WIC and food stamp program, the Martha Clinic pediatric clinic, the Lone Star Circle of Care Clinic, educational opportunities for medical education programs and other programs would be worth considering.
This suggestion should be strongly considered before the construction of the new 31st Street clinic begins. We should not let this opportunity pass us by.
John R. Asbury
Temple