For years now, socialists/Marxists have spread their evil ideology throughout this nation. We have many in government with no allegiance to the United States, and they do not represent the people. They undermine the Constitution, divide every group against the other, and promote godlessness, including abortion. They want control, and divide and conquer is their tactic. They want the absence of a moral society.
Consider this. On Feb. 3, Fox News ran a story about a philosophy professor at a university in New York named Stephen Kershnar. He posted a video on Tik Tok questioning whether consensual sex between a man and a 12-year-old girl is wrong by stating, “It’s not obvious to me that is in fact wrong. I think this is a mistake. And I think that exploring why it’s a mistake will tell us not only things about adult-child sex and statutory rape, but also about fundamental principles of morality.”
The only thing crazier about this is that few, if any, will do anything more than shake their heads in disgust. When “the agenda” comes after the children, whether for sex or an experimental jab for children under the age of 5, it’s time to take a stand for those too young to defend themselves.
It’s time we remember the words of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, who stated, “Silence in the face of evil is itself evil. God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.”
I say Amen to that.
Carol Barrows
Temple