I read the Telegram first thing every morning and have for years.
April 23, as I read the letter to the editor from Gloria Hooper, I wondered: “Who is this lady?” In other times I would like to shake her hand, give her a hug and say thank you for speaking out. But all I can say is: Ms. Hooper — kudos to you!
We Americans seem to: hate the media but love our favorite news station, we distrust the national Congress but love our congressperson. When I was a boy long ago there was an expression and attitude of the “loyal opposition.” We need that badly.
Darrell Street
Salado