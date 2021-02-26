My father was the son of a country Baptist preacher, growing up during the Great Depression. Often the collection plate didn’t contain enough to pay church bills, so the preacher didn’t get paid. Members tried to make it up by donating food, but that was an iffy situation. Once they were given a sack of cornmeal full of weevils.
My father volunteered during World War II. He became a tail gunner on a B-17 that was shot down. He weighed 140 pounds, but when liberated from German POW camps he weighed 90.
After the war, my father, dealing with PTSD (though it wasn’t called that), worked full time as a mechanic and went to school to become a teacher. He graduated and the struggle continued, trying to raise now three children on his salary. He always had a second job, and he always had a summer job. Somehow he found time to coach Little League, to teach the men’s Bible class. I never once heard him complain. I did hear him say, again and again, that we were lucky to live in the greatest country in the world.
As I think on all my parents endured, the sacrifices they made, the care they had for their neighbors, I wonder what they would think if they knew that hundreds of thousands of people died from a disease that could be contained by the simple acts of everyone wearing a mask, washing our hands and social distancing.
“What? That’s all? Just wear a mask when you leave the house? Really? And people are really refusing to do that?” I’m glad they’re not here to see it. They would be so disappointed.
The Rev. Glennda Hardin
Temple