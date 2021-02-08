I couldn’t believe the article I read in the paper last week about the San Francisco school board voting to remove the names of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln from the list of suitable names for public schools.
They found them to be unworthy of the honor of having a school named after them. If the father of our country and the liberator of our country’s slaves are unworthy, who is worthy? If it wasn’t for leaders like George Washington and Lincoln there wouldn’t be a United States of America today.
George Washington raised an army of mostly farmers and tradesmen and trained them to fight against the world’s most powerful military force. After defeating the British at Yorktown, Washington had followers who wanted to make him king. He turned down this offer. As a result, today we have the Constitution including the Bill of Rights and a democratic republic.
It would have been easy for Lincoln to let the South secede from the union. However, he took the more difficult choice and fought to keep the Union united. In the process he abolished slavery in the United States. If he had taken the easy course, this country would have been splintered in a dozen different directions. I am sure that Washington and Lincoln had their flaws. They were human.
I wonder how many members on the San Francisco school board defeated a superpower or freed 4 million people from bondage. Perhaps San Francisco school board should move to China or Russia and attend Mao Zedong School or Stalin School.
Ray Olson
Temple