In Texas, our U.S. Rep. John Carter will tell you he supports your Second Amendment rights, but in Washington, he votes against them.
When the National Defense Authorization Act passed, Nancy Pelosi inserted a Section 529 that provides for the confiscation of firearms from active duty servicemen without due process. Carter voted against the Second Amendment rights of servicemen.
We deserve a congressman who doesn’t talk one way in Texas and vote another way in Washington. We deserve a congressman who will represent us rather than Nancy Pelosi. We deserve a congressman who believes in our right to own a gun.
We need a different congressman. He does have primary opposition.
Donald N. Baker
Killeen