Glenn Psencik asked for clarification on my previous letter.
Various definitions of socialism in scripture abound but these are a few that would fit a broad understanding without getting into any political persuasion. I was trying to open our minds and thinking to a way of life for those that do not hold the same philosophy. We can argue politics and religion forever and completely miss the basic understanding of what it means for life. We own nothing. The Jewish religion/culture states “I therefore command you,” “Open your hand to the poor and needy neighbor in your land.”
Those who mock the poor insult their Maker. Exodus 23:9: “You shall not oppress a stranger, since you yourselves know the feelings of a stranger, for you also were strangers in the land of Egypt.” Leviticus 19:33-34. When a stranger resides with you in your land, you shall not do him wrong. The stranger who resides with you shall be to you as the native among you, and you shall love him as yourself, for you were aliens in the land of Egypt; I am the LORD your God. Then in Christianity, Acts 4:34-35, There were no needy ones among them, because those who owned lands or houses would sell their property, bring the proceeds from the sales, and lay them at the apostles’ feet for distribution to anyone as he had need.
For lack of space, read Luke 18:18-22 contemplating socialism/ inheritance/work/life. And for clarification I did not equate myself as being Qoheleth. Hence the notation Jr. as there are others with my same name! A blessed new sociable year to all.
Gary Kleypas
Temple