I am grateful for our Temple Police officers. I did not know my car had been stolen until my grandson, Aaron, stopped by to take me to lunch. He said, “Nana, where is your car?”
When we called the police, they already knew the car had been stolen and were on the trail of the offenders. Five cars in the vicinity had been broken into but mine was stolen.
Officer Michael Sapp assured me our policemen were very good at finding stolen cars and he would be in touch when the car was located. In just a few hours, he asked that we come to a location. They had my car and loads of stolen merchandise that had been found inside my car! Quite a lot of damage had been done in a short time and the thief was in jail. It was not long until the whole group of thieves were in custody. I was amazed at how quickly our Temple Police had acted.
Later that day, Officer Sapp came by to bring my license plate that had been removed from the car. He had taken the time to come by and deliver the license plate at the end of his “overtime shift.”
Our men in blue are being a badly treated all around our country. What would we do without these special people. I see them everywhere, answering calls of duty in harm’s way and I always say a prayer of thanks for the fine men and women. I am so grateful for our Temple Police Department!
Betty Thrasher
Temple