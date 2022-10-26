The Ultra-Right MAGA minority has captured what used to be U.S. conservatism. These Republicans have made it very clear they intend to end what they call the federal welfare state and what remains of the New Deal.
They call it socialism, but that’s our money saved for our retirements.
No safety net.
All our savings now will go to our and our parents’ health care.
They want to enact national abortion and birth control bans.
Too bad if a woman has a problem pregnancy.
If she survives, she and anyone who helps her could go to jail.
Maybe no more democracy. If the GOP captures Congress they plan to end voting protections and stay in charge. No voting them out.
One party rule from now on. GOP-controlled states are already busy at this.
This election may be effectively our last.
This is really scary.
We could become a Christian version of authoritarian Iran. They pretend to elect their government.
Normal conservatives face voting for Democrats to preserve our American way of government of, by and for the people.
Byron Lovelace
Belton