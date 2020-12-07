A randomized study published on Nov. 18 in the Annals of Internal Medicine found that coronavirus infection rates were statistically similar for mask wearers and non-wearers. It was the same as decades of other mask efficacy research.
“Our trial of more than 6,000 participants … in Denmark found similar rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection in those who did and those who did not … wear a surgical face mask when outside the home,” Henning Bundgaard, lead author of the study at the University of Copenhagen, said. What this says is that masks are useless as a protective measure.
This should be obvious. Most Americans wear masks, yet the Chinese virus is spreading like wildfire. It’s clear that masks, lockdowns and social distancing are not preventing the spread of this epidemic.
Hydroxychloroquine offers a treatment against this disease, but hydroxychloroquine is the first ever politically incorrect medicine PC because President Trump spoke highly of it. Despite hydroxychloroquine’s proven efficacy, Democrat progressives condemn its use. Some progressives (New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo) reject the new, highly effective vaccines as no good because President Trump shepherded their development in his Warp Speed program.
Oh my! What are we to do? Protect elderly people like me, 70 and older with other life-threatening diseases, take vitamin D and zinc supplements, and go about your life as normal. The disease is less deadly than that other virus, the regular flu.
Peter Jessup
Belton