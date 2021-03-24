The UMHB Lady Crusader basketball team won its second ASC Conference Championship in a row. Last year they got to the NCAA Sweet 16 before the tourney was canceled due to the pandemic. This year they overcame the pandemic and the odds to be in the conference champions again.
But, beyond championship or wins and losses, what I want people to know is the quality of individuals who compose the team, coaching and support staff. Every one of them are people we all would be proud to call friends or family.
They show in every way their love, support, faith and respect for one another every day. Each are important to what makes them champions. And that is the greatest thing about them, the love they have for each other as people. That remains no matter a score, wins or loses, and the ups and downs of life. I see you all, and it gives me power of caring for each other.
Thank you and God bless you all.
Michael Cook
Temple