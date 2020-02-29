In the late afternoon recently, I was in the drive-through at Freddie’s restaurant on Adams. I was exhausted, worried and hungry after visiting my wife in the hospital. As I reached the window to pay, the restaurant employee said my meal had been paid for by the person in the car in front of me.
I was surprised by the gesture. It came at the perfect time and lifted my mood. I want to thank this generous person or persons. Both my wife and I feel Central Texans are the best. Thank you!
Lawrence Bradburn
Temple