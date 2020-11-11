Party time: That is an unusual title not seen very often these days of fear, unrest, and anger .
In fact we were feeling a bit like this as we parked outside the Temple Annex to vote last week. The day was cold but there wasn’t any line outside. That brought a ray of sunshine our way.
Another spark of sunshine came from an older brown-skinned lady with fluffy blond hair standing in the parking lot loudly saying, “Come on in folks. They treat you good in there.” We just knew this was not going to be a typical voting experience.
Inside we found the end of the winding line and took our place. Our first observation was that 100 percent of the folks there were wearing masks. Then we realized there was a lot of chatter going on. It was “happy talk” just like we were all old friends having a picnic together. Not one comment was made about politics, personal complaints or even the weather. We were laughing, sharing stories, happy to vote and make our own choices as an American.
One final note about the hosts — the friendly, soft spoken election workers. They were everywhere: quietly answering questions and explaining the process of voting on a computer. They really made the whole experience go smoothly.
Yes, it was the best party we have been to in a long time. Thanks everyone! Let’s do it again next year!!
Bill and Connie Blowers
Temple