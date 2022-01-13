“The word democracy itself means rule by the people. A democracy is a system where people can change their rulers in a peaceful manner and the government is given the right to rule because the people say it may.”
Democracy is a very fragile thing. It needs constant nurturing. It needs to be constantly and vigorously defended. In order to survive, Democracy needs a free press, an independent judiciary and free and fair elections. We, the people, elect representatives to run our government. Democracy cannot be ruled by billionaires, corporations, fascists, autocrats or demagogues.
Our democracy is under grave threat from those who attacked our Capitol and spout despicable theories and conspiracies. Even with offers of 1 million Texas dollars to expose voter fraud there have been no takers. Indeed, Republicans won their elections all over the state.
The state Legislature is very afraid of losing their power and therefore must institute extreme voting restrictions. The proof is in the bills. Limiting Sunday voting times, making mail-in ballots extremely difficult, allowing roving poll watchers to video you as you make your voting choices.
A political party should display the ability to govern and discipline itself by the use of reason and honesty. However, we see the Republican Party being ruled by falsehoods and intimidation — only displaying what Margaret Chase Smith called fear, ignorance, bigotry and smear.
Pamela Neal
Temple