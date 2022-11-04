A recent letter to the editor called the former and current presidents liars. But the writer didn’t say whether or not he was one also; just that we deserve better.
I agree and this starts with what we teach our children we can get away with. If someone you don’t want to talk to calls your home, do you tell your child, “Tell them I’m not here.”? That’s a lie.
Do you drive over the posted speed limits when your children are in the pickup with you? That’s failure to obey the law.
I realize that the speed limits in and around Temple are confounding and illogical. You can drive Central into downtown at 40 mph but are allowed only 30 mph on Third St. leaving downtown. Driving into Temple on State Highway 53 near homes is allowed at 45 mph but then 40 when you’re past the homes. People speed past me daily driving into Temple because I drive the speed limit and there are never any police to challenge them.
Still, it’s the law and integrity warrants you obey. Often, the same people that call for others to not lie and to obey the laws teach our future adults that they don’t have to do so. It’s dust in others’ eyes while a plank is in theirs.
Me? Don’t ask how fast I drive on the highway.
R. Paul Meier
Rosebud