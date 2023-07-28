I opine differently to your July 14 editorial addressing the recent NATO conference and the ongoing Ukrainian debacle, financed, in the main, by a morally and financially bankrupt United States.
Rather than addressing membership in NATO and continued financing and support of the comedic Zelensky and his corrupt administration, the focus should have been on a negotiated settlement of the conflict.
Rather the blaming Putin and Russia, suck it up and admit the U.S. placed bioweapons in the Ukraine during the Obama administration, had the special prosecutor investigating Burisma fired, violated the terms and conditions of the Minsk Agreement and destroyed the Nordstrom pipeline, a blatant terrorist attack. Keep blaming Putin and Russia. It is all propaganda optics, folks. This is a U.S. financed NATO excuse for war.
Look at the map of the Ukraine. See the Dnieper River and Kiev? There is your natural boundary, your national border, between the Ukraine and Russia. East of the river is Russia. West of the river is Ukraine.
NATO is an anachronism. Without U.S. troops, weapons and financing, it collapses. Forget NATO. Defend the U.S. southern border and declare the cartels terrorist organizations.
Gene Deutscher
Temple