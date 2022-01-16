According to President Joe Biden, I am a domestic terrorist! I vocally back those that wish to speak their minds at city hall, at school district and at all public forums. I believe an orderly, peaceful presentation of ideas both for and against an issue should be allowed.
However, I believe that Antifa is a violent, destructive group that have proven advocacy of anarchy. Shouldn’t they be identified as domestic terrorists? Why are Antifa not dealt with as those adjudged as terrorists who only want to be heard in public venues?
President Biden, using that term only out of respect for the office, not the man, allows the rule of law only when convenient to a political agenda or disruption in America. I can not support the selective use of law, since I am a domestic terrorist!
David F. Barrows
Temple