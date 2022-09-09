It is OK for President Biden and members of Congress to be charitable; however, not with taxpayer’s money. If they want to give away money, they need to give their own money away.
I would think they could find a more deserving charity than college kids. There are children going hungry. There are sick Americans who cannot afford their medicine. There are millions of working Americans without health care. We have homeless Americans. There are parents struggling to raise special needs children. We have thousands of families impacted by natural disasters every year. Many of these have lost everything they own. There also are millions of people around the world facing famine.
A single person making $125,000 who cannot make payments on their student loan is not trying hard enough. A couple making $250,000 and struggling to make student loan payments is just a joke.
Many Americans who are attending college or who have attended college worked nights and weekends to pay for their college. They didn’t get student loans. During spring break and holidays, they worked extra hours.
President Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan is a slap in the face to every hardworking American who has sacrificed to meet the challenges of their financial responsibilities.
Ray Olson
Temple