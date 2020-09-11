In response to Irene Andrews’ letter to the editor on Aug. 27, it amuses me that many people convict themselves with their own words.
First, a caricature is a picture or imitation of a person in which certain features are exaggerated for satirical effects. Satirical is like or containing satire, or fond of indulging in satire. Her letter is filled with satire, or putting it in today’s terms, it smells of gender bashing, which is sexist.
When one uses race or gender to single out an individual and to make it the main topic of debate in any form, it becomes racist or gender specific. The difference is whether it is in praise or satire.
The truth is we have far too many groups and individuals playing the game of racism and gender-ism for personal gain. It is a good example of a growing negative culture. Gain can be in many forms and I think one could get the underlying message of any form. I have not witnessed any female bashing when Lucy pulls the football back in the Peanuts cartoon and the male kicker falls down.
Opinion is based upon a person’s state of mind, which is based upon values, and values are base upon one’s upbringing and life experiences. All of those give one an attitude or caricature of being a positive or negative person.
When I look at a caricature, I ask myself what is the message: is it humor or satire, praise or degrading? And if I cannot figure out the message, I simple throw it in the trash. Nothing lost and nothing gained.
Charles Ashby
Temple