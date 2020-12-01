There are corrupt politicians who gained their wealth through the political swamp … then came Donald Trump, the wrecking ball and disrupter to their corruption and they hate him.
They have continually tried to undermine and stop this president and his administration from exposing the truth of their fake news and blatant lies. The Democratic Party has gone so far left they are drowning this nation in the depth of their sin and corruption. Their hypocrisy, bias and political theater are forcing us to accept their narrative or face the cancel culture.
They encourage and applaud riots, assaults, destruction by BLM and Antifa while shutting down businesses, churches, law enforcement and the economy. They are calling people racist while trying to white out America and have conducted a massive attempt to steal the votes to gain the presidency and the nation for political control.
We are in a spiritual battle and the powers of darkness are closing in on America. A song recorded by Johnny Cash says it best “… you may throw your rock and hide your hand …Workin’ in the dark against your fellow man, but as sure as God made black and white, What’s down in the dark will be brought to the light. You can run-on for a long time… Sooner or later God’ll cut you down.” We must return America to God… there is an end to God’s patience, no one knows it, and when God makes up His mind, no one stops Him! Never forget, God rules! Romans 13.
Sandy Killough
Rogers