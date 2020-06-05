From a dear friend who knows: A quick lesson about autoimmune diseases and COVID-19. It is a disease where instead of your white blood cells protecting your body from invaders, they turn around and attack your cells, tissues and organs.
Chronic fatigue is another symptom. It is not a cold or the flu, you will never get better, and even a nap will not help. Just eating a salad and hitting the gym won’t slim your face or get the pounds off. Sleeping 10 hours doesn’t leave you well rested, ever. The last-minute changes in plans because that “just got ran over” feeling never makes appointments, it just walks in whenever you aren’t ready. Painful joints, muscles and bones, dry skin, breaking hair, hair loss, mood swings, and depression are just the tip of the iceberg. You are also prone to having multiple autoimmune diseases that typically come in pairs. You easily catch viral and bacterial infections. You have days where no matter how hard you try, you just can’t smile for anyone.
I urge you to think twice before passing judgment and thinking our nation is overreacting to the extra measures being taken to curb the spread of this virus. You might be able to recover from it no problem however, carry it to someone with an autoimmune disease and that individual won’t be as lucky.
Please, in honor of someone who is fighting all immunodeficiencies — wear a mask.
Byron Lovelace
Belton