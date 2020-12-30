In reference to the article on African-American studies and Mexican-American studies curriculum inclusion at Temple High School, Mr. Woolley stated, these classes are “junk academics” and wastes the students’ time.
I do agree that there should be a curriculum that covers contributions of all Americans of every race. Unfortunately, it’s not; so African-American studies and Mexican-American studies are needed.
You see, in school I learned Thomas Edison invented the light bulb but never learned until well into adulthood that a black man, Lewis Latimer, invented the carbon light bulb filament used to create longer- lasting light bulbs. Or that a black man, Garrett Morgan, invented the gas mask. Frederick McKinley Jones, a black man, invented the refrigerated trucks we count on daily.
There are untold numbers of other inventions that are astounding to know. Until the movie “Hidden Figures,” I had no idea black women played such a significant role in the success of our space program, spending years believing people of color wouldn’t even be allowed to work for NASA.
So, you see, these contributions of people of color are not taught along with any other curriculum as they should be. The contributions are unknown by many people of color. We must do what’s needed to educate and inform people of the contributions of all races, not just the white race. America is truly a melting pot and these classes will ensure others know of the contributions of American people of color.
Jerome Jackson
Temple