First, I would like to congratulate Mr. Martinez for successfully regurgitating nearly all of the liberal progressive talking points.
I was especially impressed in his ability to represent himself as a city official up for election, since those were the people I was referencing in my letter. There is no question that many of the uber-liberals in this city, and county voiced their opinion on DEI, Divisive, Exclusionary, Invasive.
Let’s face it, running around yelling “white man bad” is not helpful.” First, it is simply not true, no matter how badly Mr. Martinez would like for it to be. Dr. King espoused a philosophy of equality, (not equity). (Yes, there is a difference).
As for Mr. Martinez’s “facts:”
• The earning power of a person is determined by their education, abilities and skills, not their ethnicity.
• I have noticed Juneteenth celebrations for many years is this area.
• I do not believe the Klan had anything to do with a local statue. (I could be wrong.) We could however, debate the influence of MS-13, the Crips or Bloods on society. This might be a problem with the “white man bad” premise.
• The answer to gun violence is one that no one wants to address, identifying people with mental illness making it dangerous for them to be armed. I have another issue with Mr. Martinez’s “facts,” how accurate can one assume a person to be when they cannot get the content of the letter right. Or even something as simple as spelling my name correctly. If the Telegram can get it right it cannot be that hard.
David Blankemeier
Temple