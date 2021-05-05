First I am not against you owning a gun, rifle or whatever weapon you like, as long as you own it legally.
We do not need to go back to cowboys and Western days. Some people will carry a gun just to shoot somebody. What if somebody looks at you the wrong way or just looks at you — are you going to shoot him?
Or if you get in a verbal dispute?
Race will play a lot in this, especially if you are black, Mexican or Asian. Look at what’s happening right now.
If you let people carry a weapon without a permit you’re just asking for trouble and more killings. You might as well dissolve the Constitution and Second Amendment and go back to the Western days where you could shoot, rape, steal and do whatever you want until you got caught.
For example, look at the April 27 paper’s front page picture caption that says an armed man looks on, but I want you to notice he is armed and this was a rally. His face is covered. He looks like he wants something to happen and he’s really armed to the teeth.
I mean, how many weapons do you need? You can only shoot one at a time. This was supposed to be a rally.
If I was attending a rally I would not want any weapons. I would want to hear what’s going on, listen and learn my rights to possess my weapons.
George P. Avila Sr.
Temple