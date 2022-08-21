Abortion and the so-called abortion rights have been in the news in recent days. Much has been made of the Supreme Court ruling in 1973 that clearly was unconstitutional.
Back then there was a power grab by the United States Supreme Court that Congress should have declared not constitutional and therefore not a law. Instead there was a massive failure on the part of those sworn to uphold the Constitution.
There was a massive failure in the religious community to mention that rights come from God and not from government. This was a more grievous error then an unconstitutional power grab to enshrine abortion. It is my understanding that abortion is evil.
I’ve heard that one can find the source of evil by following the money trail.
There certainly is a lot of money in the abortion industry, which has a greater love of money than love of the unborn child.
Once again the Supreme Court justices have shown their loyalty to political party rather than to the constitution. There is no R law or D law. The law is the law. The overturning of an unconstitutional law should have been a 9-0 ruling.
It doesn’t take a lawyer to read the 1973 decision and see that it was unconstitutional. About 99% of all rulings should be 9-0.
Amos E. Martinez
Temple