In reference to the Sept. 22 article about the ground-breaking ceremony of a new elementary school in Belton Independent School District: Jeff Norwood, the BISD board president, stated the bond for this school passed “overwhelmingly.” It seems he is playing fast and loose with the facts, is mathematically challenged or doesn’t understand the basic definition of “overwhelming.”
Total votes cast for during the bond election was just at 5,637 for Prop A and 5,630 for Prop B.
Prop A passed by 41 votes, or using seventh-grade math equals 0.7%
Prop B passed by two votes, or using seventh-grade math equals 0.035%
And we wonder why people question the current state of public education!
Jeff Howard
Belton