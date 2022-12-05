A while back bankers were “killing themselves,” supposedly suicides. And there was concern as to what was up. Now we know all along the left planned to digitalize currency.
To get rid of the dollar and to have a one world digitalized monetary system. Recently countries are soaking up gold to boost their clout in the new system.
PayPal was asked to penalize someone for freedom of speech and did so. PayPal just charged them a fine without legally going to court and following the law.
Actually I think that is one of the reasons Biden wanted to know how much money we have in our bank accounts. It is one of the ways the Chinese Communist Party controls the people in China. Citizens in Red China have been trying to get their money out of the Chinese banks and they won’t give them their money.
So the people rioted and held up signs saying that they would not pay their mortgages if they did not get their money from the banks. The CCP is lending money worldwide and taking over ports and businesses because the countries can’t pay them back. Especially in Africa. The CCP is using this means as a form of colonialism.
The Russians are stopping the grain from the Ukraine. So the people there are starving and the Red Chinese are stealing their land and businesses.
Maybe it is time that we found out what some of the deals Hunter Biden reached with the CCP for his dad ? And what was the kickback?
William Luepnitz
Troy