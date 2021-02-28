On Thursday, Feb. 18, the day after the big ice storm, I was the recipient of three random acts of kindness.
First, with the roads too bad to navigate, I walked the two miles to work at Baylor Scott & White’s Mental Health Center. I made it as far as the hospital hilltop when “Edward” offered me a ride in his Gator down the steep east side hill which was slick as an ice rink.
Later that morning, I started trudging up the hill to see patients in the hospital. Along came an unnamed Good Samaritan with a 4-wheel drive pick-up truck. He drove me up the hill explaining that he was out and about lending a hand where he could. “Helping people is my drug,” he told me.
Third, I plied the treacherous ice yet again that evening by walking a half-mile to the convenience store, intending to get the newspaper and some orange juice. I got to the counter to pay and only then realized that, in the process of bundling up, I had left my wallet at home. Seeing my distress, the clerk popped out a credit card and bought my items for me! I was stunned with gratitude.
I am sure many other Central Texas residents both extended and received similar acts of kindness during our recent weather plight. I hope as life returns to its regular rhythm, we as a community maintain the generous spirit displayed during difficult times and keep the kindness flowing. As my Good Samaritan told me, “Pay it forward!”
Louis Gamino
Temple