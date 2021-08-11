Once upon a time it was understood health matters were personal and private, and decisions should only be made between a doctor and the patient.
Sadly, profit-lusting corporations, power-wielding politicians and dubious national advisory groups are doing everything possible to destroy that sacred understanding of where health matters should be decided. Corporations tainted by for-profit science and politicians and organizations lavished with boatloads of contributions are the last places anyone should look to have the power to decide what is in the best interests for the optimum level of health for any individual.
If corporations and politicians and agenda-driven organizations are allowed to continue to intrude into territory they have no business in, perhaps we the public should return the favor and advise these know-it-alls where they must be investing their personal money and what they should eat for dinner and who their kids should marry.
Maybe then they would understand how grossly inappropriate and what a violation of health and dignity it is them to stick their noses into matters that are not their business.
Corporations should get back inside their lane and stick to conducting traditional business and politicians should re-read and re-pledge the oaths they took to serve the public instead of trying to solely satisfy their corporate donors.
Health matters only belong solely between a doctor and patient. This has worked well for countless generations and there is a reason for that. Corporations and politicians were not allowed to look under your examination-room gown and tell you what to put into your sacred body gifted to us by Our Creator for their personal gain. Kindly leave our health alone.
Don Cillo
Temple