Regarding Mr. Bergman’s letter in the July 25 Telegram, he cites two sources, the Mayo Clinic and The New England Journal of Medicine. I would encourage folks to do their own research into this issue.
Regarding the Mayo Clinic, google “mayo clinic covid masks.” Read for yourself what The Mayo Clinic says about wearing masks. Regarding the article in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), google “universal masking in the covid-19 era nejm.”
In a letter to the editor in the July 9 edition of the NEJM from the authors of the article cited by Mr. Bergman, the authors state (referring to the article referenced by Bergman), “In truth, the intent of our article was to push for more masking, not less” and “Universal masking helps to prevent such people from spreading virus-laden secretions, whether they recognize that they are infected or not,” and concluding the letter with “We therefore strongly support the calls of public health agencies for all people to wear masks when circumstances compel them to be within 6 feet of others for sustained periods.” The term “such people” refers to asymptomatic or presymptomatic persons.
I certainly don’t believe Mr. Bergman values life any less than I do. I just encourage folks to be informed, do your own research, and wear a mask when appropriate.
Buris Dale
Belton