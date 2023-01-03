I must comment on the article I read on Dec. 30, 2022, regarding the 15 bicycles received by Feed My Sheep. At a cost of about $14,000, that equates to almost $1,000 per bicycle.
Quite expensive, in my opinion! Are these bicycles motorized either gasoline or electric?
Hopefully, a secure method of issuing and returning them will be administered. In today’s world, there is great opportunity for items such as these to be lost, stolen, sold, etc.
I pray this mode of transportation will be beneficial for those in need and that all goes well as planned.
Wayne Heugatter
Belton