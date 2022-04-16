The twice impeached Trump did not just lose his re-election — he bombed. He lost three separate recounts, including a hand recount in Georgia.
A Trump-supported sham audit in Arizona produced even more votes for Joe Biden. Trump lost in his desperate coup attempt to have state legislators overturn the results in states that voted for Joe Biden.
Trump could not even get his own vice president to overturn the results of the electoral college; even though he tried his best to subvert democracy.
Trump lost over 60 court challenges. He even lost when the super conservative Supreme Court turned up their noses at him. Do you know of anyone else who lost an election more profoundly? This appears to be the perfect definition of a defeated loser.
Nancy Glasscock
Temple