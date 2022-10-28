I read with interest John Shibley’s letter about driving a gas-powered car to Ohio and am happy to share my own experience with charging stations.
In 2021, I bought a fully electric car and drove it three-fourths of the East Coast, all the way down to Florida. From there, I drove home to Texas, then up to Tennessee, then to southern Florida, and all the way back to Texas again. Nearly every watt of charge came from an Electrify America station, which are usually in Walmart, Target or other big store parking lots.
I used an app called PlugShare to plan my routes, and on the app, saw charging stations from other companies along the way. Charging stations can be hard to spot if you don’t know what to look for; some almost look like a bike pump and most aren’t lit up like gas stations — but I promise they’re out there, and many cities and localities offer free charging. As gas prices rose, I felt increasingly grateful to avoid the pain at the pump.
I’ve often been the only car at a charging station, as I shared in two articles about the pros and cons of EVs on Medium.com. More recently, however, the Electrify America station at the Waco Wal-mart was almost entirely full, with two entirely electric full-size pickup trucks in the mix.
The times ... they are a charging?
Piper Hendricks
Temple