A letter to folks having fun fishing.
It’s the time of the year to take kids out to enjoy the summer months. Fishing is, and has been, the most fun of my hobbies since I could hold a cane pole.
A piece of worthy advice: If you catch a fish, a perch, bass, or a catfish and the fish has swallowed the hook, simply cut the line opposed to trying to dig the hook out of the gills or intestines, provided you do not want to keep the fish.
Appropriately, make sure you are in compliance with Texas Game Laws “Fishing License.” Fish remarkably can live with a hook in their stomach, gills or mouth. I have caught bass in the Leon River and cut the line above the swallowed hook and caught them again — perfectly healthy and a rusted hook in their stomach. Fish can bounce back from these situations. Let’s keep our wildlife producing positively.
Just a tip from an avid outdoorsman in Bell County who had a father who spent all his spare time coaching baseball and teaching sons and grandsons valuable qualities.
Steve Jones
Temple