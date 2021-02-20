Gov. Greg Abbott is running around pointing fingers and demanding heads to roll due to the power grid issues. Yeah, yeah, yeah and blah, blah, blah!
This situation has been well known for decades and no one does anything about it. Last week when temps were up, the good governor was concerned with gun rights and getting the NRA to move to Texas.
Next week when temps are back to normal (or above!) Gov. Abbott and his cohorts will be more concerned with suppressing voter registration and redistricting Democrats out of office.
A decade from now when another cold blast cripples Texas, we’ll (actually, I’ll probably be dead by then) go through this same knee-jerk dance of kicking the can down the road. The more things change, the more they remain the same.
Richard Creed
Belton