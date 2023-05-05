It was great to read in the Telegram on March 22 that the Temple airport is getting a new terminal.
Though this structure will not presently be hosting commercial flights, this brings to mind the great scheduled passenger air service that the city of Temple had for decades in the 1940s to 1960s. In the mid-1940s, Pioneer Air Lines flew service connecting Temple with Dallas, Waco, Bryan and Houston along with further connections to other American cities. Service to Austin was added in the 1950s, as was using larger Convair aircraft.
Continental Airlines (which merged with present-day United in 2012) took over Pioneer Air in 1955 and continued flying to these city neighbors of Temple in those years. Also in the mid-1950s another airline — Trans-Texas Airways — provided air service from Temple to Tyler, Waco, College Station, Austin, and San Antonio.
These airlines flew the legendary DC-3 aircraft, which many aviation experts consider one of the finest airplanes ever built. So good is the DC-3 in fact that some of them are still flying.
I saw one flying south over Temple just days ago. In our future where some people won’t want to ride in self-driving cars with minds of their own or be looking for charging stations along their drive, a return to the skies would be a welcome development.
Perhaps one day the city of Temple will again have great commercial passenger service as it once enjoyed. There will always be a need to connect people quickly and easily with Dallas and Austin and Houston as we once did. And maybe even do it in style again.
Don Cillo
Temple