Corrupt Republicans have been in charge of and held the majority in Texas politics for over 30 years but have done absolutely nothing to genuinely address immigration reform.
Texas is the antithesis of good stewardship with its funding to combat the influx. Gov. Greg Abbott cannot account for billions in state and federal dollars spent. Since 2005 governors Rick Perry and Abbott initiated nine operations claiming to solve the problem — all of which have been and continue to be disastrous failures. They whine loudest about the federal government during re-election yet silent while bipartisan legislation ends up in the trash pile along with Mexico paying for the great wall.
Congress sets immigration policy, not the White House. Members, including 18-year incumbent John Carter, have left it to state district judges who piecemeal rulings by imposing nationwide fixes that inevitably end up at the Supreme Court. In the meantime nothing gets accomplished and each state tries to implement its own standard into a one size fits all remedy.
Although not a fan of George W. Bush (as governor or president) he was proactive by calling for creating a temporary work program for immigrants, a path for citizenship and a system to promote assimilation into our society. Reds went off the deep end and called for secession!
Regardless where immigrants are bused throughout the U.S., chances are they’ll end up returning to Texas and other southern states due to their large legal immigrant populations. It’s spontaneous combustion, not a credible solution.
Nancy Glasscock
Temple