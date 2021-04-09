I want to thank Diana Torres for her well-meant criticism of my letter about George Floyd. I research all my letters before I submit them so I get the facts correct. That one took three hours to research and write.
The next day, Cal Thomas’ column went through the same subject and added that the videos showed Floyd raised his head a few times while Officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck. Obviously, Chauvin wasn’t pressing hard. Floyd poisoned himself with fentanyl.
My head is stuffed with knowledge because I am a news and science junkie. I worked as a scientist and I know how to research and think. Torres’ list of my expertise is incomplete because I have not yet written about many things. For example, I know the recent power problems in Texas were caused by windmill and bureaucratic failures. I know about the so-called riot at the Capital building where the only violent death was a woman shot through an unbroken door window by a policeman. No cop was beaten, but one died the next day of a stroke. Besides windows broken by Antifa, no damage occurred and nothing was stolen. Cops were fired for removing barriers and ushering people into the building.
Did you know these things, Ms. Torres? I have one question for you: What version of justice do you wish to see prevail in the George Floyd case; justice based on facts and law, or politically-correct social injustice? Please remember that both Chauvin and I are children of God.
Peter Jessup
Belton