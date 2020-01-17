I saw the Temple mayor on the Monday evening broadcast on Channel 25. He said he was not invited to the Temple NAACP program that was organized to encourage the city officials to offer answers to the shooting of Michael Dean.
His response is bothersome for many reasons. He could be concerned about violating the old adage of not going to where one is not invited. Given the current dynamics at play, his response is not one that will build and foster trust.
City officials should be demanding a response and remedy to this matter. What they have allowed through their actions is to further the divide that has been a thorn in the fabric of the community and country for years through unjustified police shootings.
As we approach the upcoming Dr. Martin Luther King holiday, we are reminded that there are still vestiges of the terrible America at work. Dr. King reminds us that a threat to justice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. Now we have this matter in the heart of our community, what are we going to do?
Principles still matter.
The Rev. Philemon Brown
Harker Heights