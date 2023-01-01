This is a short answer to Chuck Nissley’s letter of Dec. 29.
Sir, if you really want to make a change in the way things are done please take the first step. Load your car with food, blankets, medicines and leave some room in the back seat for the migrant family you will be bringing home with you to shelter and care for.
Instead of relying on the government to do something that they were never meant to do, each citizen can step up and do a small part on their own to be charitable.
Jesus wants us individually to practice the virtue of charity.
Our government is intended to protect us and our rights thus freeing us to share our personnel resources with those who have less for the greater good.
Joseph Cramblit
Temple