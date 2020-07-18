Temple College President Christy Ponce shared an update regarding the fall semester in a letter to faculty Thursday.
“We are experiencing uncertain times with the continuation of a rise in COVID-19 cases in our region and state. In preparation for the fall semester, we met with health officials, we conducted faculty and student surveys, and we also examined our summer face-to-face offerings and ex- periences,” Ponce said.
She said the campus’ best decision is to go “predominantly online” for the fall, following advice from local health officials and student survey results. Although Temple College would like to offer some hybrid courses, Ponce emphasized how they need to be prepared for a fully online curriculum with conditions worsening.
“For the courses that require skills learning in a face-to-face format, please bring students onto campus only if absolutely necessary for those specific learning objectives, and offer the remainder of the instruction virtually,” Ponce said.
She stressed how correspondence with students will be vital — communications students requested more of in their surveys. They also asked for more virtual tutoring and Zoom office hours.
And for high school students who partake in dual enrollment — a course that allows students to receive high school and college credit — local school districts have been in contact with Temple College about maintaining those courses.
“Several school districts have requested that we keep the delivery of our instruction in a synchronous virtual format so that students can continue to login and work on their class at a specific time,” Ponce said. “Hutto ISD has selected (an) asynchronous format of instruction, and we are still waiting for other ISD’s to notify us on their preferences.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said his district has been working with Ponce on finding a solution for their dual enrollment bioscience courses.
“She asked if we would prefer the bioscience classes to be synchronous or asynchronous, and I said synchronous, so our students could (Zoom) in at the same time,” Ott said. “We’re still having those courses. We’re working together but, I don’t know yet if they’re going to offer synchronous or asynchronous.”
Ponce said August graduation plans have been canceled, since new ordinances limiting group sizes for outdoor events recently were implemented. However, she said she invited students to have a professional photo taken of them, so they can be honored on an Interstate 35 electric billboard the week of Aug. 10.
Ponce reiterated how these plans are fluid, as Temple College is continually monitoring how COVID-19 might further impact fall courses.
“There are many discussions occurring about the possibility of another stay-at-home order, so at this time I ask for everyone, as a contingency, to start preparing to offer all instruction and support services in an online virtual format,” she said.