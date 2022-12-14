Fifty-five students were recently inducted into Temple College’s Lambda Theta Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
Dr. Christy Ponce, Temple College president, and Alya Mansoor, the District V vice president for the Texas Region of PTK, spoke at the 2022 induction ceremony held last month.
PTK is the international honor society for students in two-year colleges. To be considered for membership, a student needs to maintain a minimum 3.5 cumulative grade point average and complete at least 12 semester credit hours of coursework that may be applied to an associate degree, according to a news release.
New inductees are: John Anderson, Tyley Arledge, Daisy Arteaga, Margaret Bean, Reginald Bell, Lana Bell, Ashley Bowen, Nykaela Burks, Anthony Ciulla, Jessica Coleman, Samantha Donovan, Kilee Dudik, Kristopher Dudik, Kali Erman, Charlene Fuentes, Kobe Gillians, Brenden Gohlke, Chloe Gonzales, Garrett Gracia, Enendina Granados, Nathan Green, Cari Halik, Rosana Hernandez, Bre Anne Hunt, Kristen Hurlbut, Kimberly Johnson, Ngoc Le, Linleigh Mark, Savannah Martinez, Isabel Murillo, Erica Nelson, Calen Oldham, Kacy Olson, Ashlynn Paholek, Jayde Petters, Arcelia Ponce, Riley Ponce, Emma Roberts, Fallon Rockwell, Adrianna Rogers, Dominique Sanchez, Dominique Schoonover, Wyatt Schaller, Matt Sigler, Megan Sumbillo, Marcus Stewart, Madison Tarver, Elizabeth Taylor, Nikita Tomlin, Oralia Trujillo, Martin Van Dusen, Jonathan Wells III, Tyler Wood, Cailey Wright and Mallory Zerangue
Provisional members inducted include: Amru Fadl, Neibetlynn Lat and Esmeralda Ruelas-Olivares.
The honor society also installed its officers for the 2022-2023 academic year. They are: Ebony Gebrehawariat, president; Bess Hagan, vice president; Adrianna Rogers, secretary; Hailey Rodke, public relations officer; Amru Fadl, vice president – leadership; Juliana Frost, vice president – fellowship; Erafe Tosie Jr., vice president – service; Madison Heinrich, vice president – Hutto/Taylor; and Cesar Pedroza, vice president TBI/Dual Credit.