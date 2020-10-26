A portion of southbound Interstate 35 near the I-14 merger in Belton was closed for several hours Monday morning after three tractor-trailers were in an accident, according to local authorities.
Three tractor-trailers wrecked — including one that flipped on its side — on I-35 around 3 a.m. Monday because of wet road conditions, said Candice Griffin, a spokeswoman and community service specialist for the Belton Police Department.
No injuries were reported, Griffin said.
Traffic moved slowly on I-35 Monday morning. Part of the road was shuttered for about five hours so crews could clean up a fuel leak, Griffin said.
The road reopened around 10 a.m., according to the Belton Police Department.
Griffin said police are still investigating the accident to determine which tractor-trailer driver caused the accident.