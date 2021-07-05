The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning in Bell County at 8:52 p.m. Monday.
The warning lasts until midnight Tuesday.
Residents should take care to avoid high waters and other dangerous situations.
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: July 5, 2021 @ 9:20 pm
