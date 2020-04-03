Chances for rain, colder temperatures, and some hail are possible this weekend across Central Texas, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook on Friday for Central Texas. The outlook includes Bell, Lampasas, Falls, McLennan and Milam counties.
Thunderstorms are expected to accompany a cold front Friday and the storms could become severe, according to the NWS.
The main severe weather threat will be large hail and gusty downburst wind. In addition, heavy rainfall may result in localized flooding.
Temperatures in Temple are expected to drop to 48 degrees overnight. Saturday's forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of showers with cloudy skies and a high near 59.
Sunday is expected to be warmer with a high a 71 and a 40 percent chance of showers.